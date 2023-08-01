Local

Pirates acquiring LHP Bailey Falter from Phillies for INF Rodolfo Castro

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Rodolfo Castro Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro points to the sky as he celebrates hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP)

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — The deadline dealing continues for Ben Cherington and the Pittsburgh Pirates. They’ve agreed to trade infielder Rodolfo Castro to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Falter, 26, has spent parts of three seasons at the major league level with the Phillies from 2021-23.

In 50 appearances (24 starts) in Philadelphia, Falter posted an 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA, a 1.266 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 158.0 innings.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on domestic abuse charges
  • Alligator spotted in river in Armstrong County
  • Over 40 events planned for Pittsburgh’s National Night Out 2023
  • VIDEO: Parents, community voice concern over revised book policy at local school district
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read