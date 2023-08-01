Pirates acquiring LHP Bailey Falter from Phillies for INF Rodolfo Castro

PITTSBURGH — The deadline dealing continues for Ben Cherington and the Pittsburgh Pirates. They’ve agreed to trade infielder Rodolfo Castro to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Falter, 26, has spent parts of three seasons at the major league level with the Phillies from 2021-23.

In 50 appearances (24 starts) in Philadelphia, Falter posted an 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA, a 1.266 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 158.0 innings.

