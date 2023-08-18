Local

Pirates activate Ji Hwan Bae from IL, option Jared Triolo

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ji Hwan Bae Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae celebrates after hitting a game-winning, three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated Ji Hwan Bae off of the 10-day injured list and optioned Jared Triolo back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Bae will be in center field and will bat leadoff for the Pirates on Friday night against the Twins. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since July 2 with a left ankle sprain.

Prior to his injury, Bae appeared in 76 games for the Pirates and hit .238 with a .609 OPS. He recorded nine doubles, a pair of homers, drove in 19 runs and stole 20 bases.

