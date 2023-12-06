Pirates add starter, acquire Marco Gonzales from Braves

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have struck at the Winter Meetings. They’ve acquired left-handed starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now. In return, the Pirates will send a player to be named later to Atlanta.

Gonzales was just acquired by the Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in a five-player swap.

Prior to the trade to Atlanta, Gonzales spent seven seasons with the Mariners after he was obtained from the St. Louis Cardinals in a midseason trade in 2017.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group