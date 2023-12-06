Local

Pirates add starter, acquire Marco Gonzales from Braves

Pirates add starter, acquire Marco Gonzales from Braves FILE - Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game May 17, 2023, in Boston. The Atlanta Braves acquired Gonzales, outfielder Jarred Kelenic and infielder Evan White from the Mariners, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have struck at the Winter Meetings. They’ve acquired left-handed starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now. In return, the Pirates will send a player to be named later to Atlanta.

Gonzales was just acquired by the Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in a five-player swap.

Prior to the trade to Atlanta, Gonzales spent seven seasons with the Mariners after he was obtained from the St. Louis Cardinals in a midseason trade in 2017.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

