Pirates again doomed by long ball, suffer sixth straight loss

Salvador Perez’s eighth-inning home run off Isaac Mattson handed the Pittsburgh Pirates their sixth straight loss after falling 4-3 to the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium on Wednesday night.

How We Got There

The Royals (46-48) hit a pair of homers off Bailey Falter to build a three-run lead. Perez hit a solo shot to center in the second, and Jac Caglianone hit a mammoth two-run homer that measured 466 feet to center two innings later.

Royals starter Kris Bubic held the Pirates (38-56) in check until the sixth inning. Oneil Cruz grounded out with the bases loaded to bring home a run, and Ke’Bryan Hayes evened the score with a two-run single to left with two outs.

