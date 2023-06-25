Pirates again rally late but fall 4-3 to Marlins in extras

MIAMI — For the second-straight game, the Pittsburgh Pirates put together a late rally. This time, however, it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Miami Marlins 4-3 in 11 innings at loanDepot Park on Saturday.

With a runner on third and one out, Jon Berti singled the other way to plate Joey Wendle, who began the inning at second base as the automatic runner. The base hit came off of Angel Perdomo (1-1)

Trailing by a run entering the ninth inning, Jason Delay doubled home Nick Gonzales with two outs to tie the game at 2-2. This came after Carlos Santana drove home Andrew McCutchen with an RBI single in the eighth to get the Pirates on the board.

Ke’Bryan Hayes gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead in the 10th inning with an RBI single before Yuli Gurriel tied the game at 3-all with a sacrifice fly in the home half of the inning.

