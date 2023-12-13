Pirates agree to deal with free agent first baseman Rowdy Tellez

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have found their first baseman. As FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported, they are in agreement with free agent Rowdy Tellez. It’s a one-year pact worth $3.2 million, plus an additional $800K in incentives, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Tellez, who turns 29 in March, is coming off of a down season at the plate with the Milwaukee Brewers which resulted in him getting non-tendered earlier in the offseason. In 105 games with the Brewers in 2023, Tellez hit a dismal .215 with a .667 OPS (78 wRC+). He recorded 13 home runs and drove in 47 RBIs.

Tellez missed about a month and a half of the regular season after he was placed on the injured list on July 5 with right forearm inflammation.

