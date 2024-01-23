Pirates in agreement with flamethrower Aroldis Chapman

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered their bullpen, agreeing to a deal with free agent flamethrower Aroldis Chapman, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now. Baseball insider Francys Romero was first with news of the agreement.

The deal, which is pending a physical, is for one year and $10.5 million. It is the largest free agent deal handed out by the Pirates under general manager Ben Cherington.

Chapman, who turns 36 years old next month, was part of the World Series champion Texas Rangers this past season after joining them from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline. The left-hander finished the year 6-5 with a 3.09 ERA across 61 appearances between the two teams. In 58.1 combined innings, Chapman struck out 103 batters and totaled six saves.

