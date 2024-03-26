Pirates announce 2024 Opening Day roster; Four more players to start year on IL

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The 2024 regular season for the Pittsburgh Pirates begins on Thursday. Mitch Keller will be on the mound against Jesús Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

As the Pirates shift their focus from spring training to the regular season, the Pirates have announced their expected opening day roster as well as a number of roster moves.

Pitchers:

RHP David Bednar, LHP Ryan Borucki, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Roansy Contreras, LHP Bailey Falter, LHP Josh Fleming, LHP Marco Gonzales, RHP Jared Jones, RHP Mitch Keller, RHP Luis Ortiz, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Ryder Ryan, RHP Hunter Stratton

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group