Pirates beat Padres 7-1 for 1st back-to-back wins in 3 weeks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won consecutive games for the first time in more than three weeks when they downed the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates (37-42) have now won two in a row after losing 12 of 13 and it is their first back-to-back since a six-game streak from May 30-June 5.

Carlos Santana put the Pirates ahead with a two-run home run in the first inning off Blake Snell (4-7) and that was enough offense for Mitch Keller (9-3). The right-hander worked six innings and gave up one run and four hits while striking out five and walking one.

