Pirates beat Padres 7-1 for 1st back-to-back wins in 3 weeks

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won consecutive games for the first time in more than three weeks when they downed the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates (37-42) have now won two in a row after losing 12 of 13 and it is their first back-to-back since a six-game streak from May 30-June 5.

Carlos Santana put the Pirates ahead with a two-run home run in the first inning off Blake Snell (4-7) and that was enough offense for Mitch Keller (9-3). The right-hander worked six innings and gave up one run and four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

