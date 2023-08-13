Pirates beat Reds 4-2 After Triolo hits first MLB homer

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds thanks to a huge three-run homer from Jared Triolo late in the game.

Mitch Keller pitched a gem of a game. In six innings pitched, Keller allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), three walks, and struck out seven.

The Pirates were losing throughout most of the game until Triolo came in and pinch-hit for Jason Delay with runners on first and second.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group