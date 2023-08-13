Local

Pirates beat Reds 4-2 After Triolo hits first MLB homer

By Cody Potanko

Triolo celebrates homerun Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo (19) celebrates after his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with Liover Peguero, back left, and Endy Rodriguez (25) during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds thanks to a huge three-run homer from Jared Triolo late in the game.

Mitch Keller pitched a gem of a game. In six innings pitched, Keller allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), three walks, and struck out seven.

The Pirates were losing throughout most of the game until Triolo came in and pinch-hit for Jason Delay with runners on first and second.

