Pirates Beat Reds in Rubber Match But Tie Unwanted Record

Although they defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates tied an MLB record they don’t want their name attached to.

By scoring three runs, the Pirates have gone 26-straight games of scoring four runs or fewer since scoring nine runs against the Angels in Los Angeles on April 22.

How We Got There

For the second time in as many games, Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates (17-33) ahead 1-0. His first-inning sac fly plated Oneil Cruz for an early lead.

The Reds (25-26) tied the game 1-1 in the top of the third when Austin Hays capped off a two-out rally with an RBI single.

