Pirates blow 5-run lead, lose 7-6 to Phillies despite Joe’s 4 hits

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Henry Davis #32 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a 2-RBI single during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — A day after clinching a postseason birth, the Philadelphia Phillies rested most of their starters on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bryce Harper was not among the players held out of the lineup, and the Phillies’ first baseman sealed a comeback victory against Pittsburgh.

With the game tied 6-all, Harper hit a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Jose Hernandez, as the Pirates blew a five-run lead and fell 7-6 at Citizens Bank Park despite a big night from Connor Joe.

The Pirates (74-84) struck for three runs in the first inning against Phillies starter Ranger Suárez. Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in a run with a base hit the other way and Joe brought home a run with a single to left as the very next batter. With runners on the corners, Henry Davis bounced into a double play, allowing Hayes to score.

