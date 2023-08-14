Local

Pirates blow late lead. fall to Reds 6-5 in extra innings

By Griffin Floyd

Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds pulls in a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz during the ninth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates dropped the game and the series against the Cincinnati Reds, splitting their doubleheader with a 6-5 extra innings loss. Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of home runs but the Pirates’ bullpen couldn’t hold on to a late-inning lead.

Three of Pittsburgh’s (53-65) first four batters reached: a Bryan Reynolds homer, an Andrew McCutchen walk and a Jack Suwinski double. Henry Davis hit a sacrifice fly to open a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati (62-58) tied the game with a two-out rally in the second, with catcher Luke Maile continuing his hot weekend at the plate with a two-run double.

