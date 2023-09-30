Local

Pirates blow late lead, lose to Marlins 4-3

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (Sports Now Group Pittsburgh)

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates blew a late 3-0 lead as the Miami Marlins rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and won 4-3 on Friday night at PNC Park.

Ryan Borucki allowed the first run in the eighth and Colin Selby (2-2) was charged with the other three. The Pirates (75-85) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Marlins (83-76) maintained their lead for the third and final National League wild card.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local Rite Aid is 1 of 500 locations nationwide slated to close
  • Man allegedly assaulted usher with liquor bottles at PPG Paints Arena at Aerosmith concert
  • Local mother of graduate killed hours after receiving degree looking to continue his legacy
  • VIDEO: Longest-serving crossing guard in Castle Shannon weighs retirement after nearly 50 years of service
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read