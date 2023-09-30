Pirates blow late lead, lose to Marlins 4-3

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates blew a late 3-0 lead as the Miami Marlins rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and won 4-3 on Friday night at PNC Park.

Ryan Borucki allowed the first run in the eighth and Colin Selby (2-2) was charged with the other three. The Pirates (75-85) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Marlins (83-76) maintained their lead for the third and final National League wild card.

