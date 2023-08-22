Pirates blow out Cardinals 11-1 behind Palacios’ three-run bomb

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates opened their series with the St. Louis Cardinals with an 11-1 win. Outfielder Joshua Palacios hit a three run homer—part of a five RBI night—with his brother Richie watching from the Cardinals’ dugout, while the Pirates worked a clinical bullpen game with Thomas Hatch and Bailey Falter.

The Pirates (56-69) took a 2-0 lead with a two-out rally in the first. Endy Rodríguez plated one run, beating the throw on an infield single to third baseman Nolan Arenado. Connor Joe went home on a wild pitch from Cardinals’ rookie Drew Rom, who was making his major league debut.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases in the third, doubling the lead to 4-0 on a single from Liover Peguero.

