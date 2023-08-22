Local

Pirates blow out Cardinals 11-1 behind Palacios’ three-run bomb

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates blow out Cardinals 11-1 behind Palacios’ three-run bomb Pittsburgh Pirates' Joshua Palacios, center, celebrates with Connor Joe, left, and Endy Rodriguez, right, after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Drew Rom in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates opened their series with the St. Louis Cardinals with an 11-1 win. Outfielder Joshua Palacios hit a three run homer—part of a five RBI night—with his brother Richie watching from the Cardinals’ dugout, while the Pirates worked a clinical bullpen game with Thomas Hatch and Bailey Falter.

The Pirates (56-69) took a 2-0 lead with a two-out rally in the first. Endy Rodríguez plated one run, beating the throw on an infield single to third baseman Nolan Arenado. Connor Joe went home on a wild pitch from Cardinals’ rookie Drew Rom, who was making his major league debut.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases in the third, doubling the lead to 4-0 on a single from Liover Peguero.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally
  • 2 lucky lottery winners split $135,995 prize; 1 ticket sold at local gas station
  • Chris Peluso, Broadway actor with roles in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Wicked,’ dead at 40
  • VIDEO: Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days sees record-breaking attendance during its 22nd celebration
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read