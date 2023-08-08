Pirates break through in 3rd vs. Strider; hold on to defeat Braves 7-6

PITTSBURGH — Jared Triolo’s two-run single served as the early knockout punch against Spencer Strider as the Pittsburgh Pirates took down the Atlanta Braves 7-6 at PNC Park on Monday night.

The Pirates rallied for six runs in a big third inning, which ended Strider’s night after only pitching a season-low 2.2 innings.

Connor Joe kicked off the scoring with a run-scoring groundout after Liover Peguero doubled two batters earlier. Andrew McCutchen followed with an RBI double of the base of the wall in left-center.

