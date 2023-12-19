Pirates bring back Andrew McCutchen on 1 year deal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.

What has been the most logical outcome for the Pittsburgh Pirates offseason is finally coming true. The Pirates are re-signing Andrew McCutchen to a one-year contract for 2024, a source told Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

It’s the same $5 million deal that brought McCutchen back to the Pirates last offseason after the now 37-year-old split the 2018-22 seasons between the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen proved he could still be a valuable contributor at the plate in his first season back with the Pirates in 2023. In 112 games, McCutchen slashed .256/.378/.397 (115 wRC+) with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 43 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group