Pirates bullpen blows up again; offense quiet after Canario’s blast

The Pirates’ bullpen blew their ninth save of the season on Friday, May 16, falling 8-4 in Philadelphia despite a three-run home run from Alexander Canario.

Pirates’ (15-30) left-handed starter Andrew Heaney allowed just one run in five innings, but the Phillies managed to drive his pitch count up early, chasing him from the game and allowing them to feast on the Pirates’ bullpen. The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single from star first baseman Bryce Harper, but Canario stepped up to answer the bell.

The 25-year-old right fielder fell behind Phillies’ left-hander Ranger Suárez 1-2 with two on and two outs in the sixth inning. Suárez dotted a four-seam fastball on the outside corner of the plate, but Canario was right there to meet it, pushing it 391 feet to right-center for a go-ahead three-run homer… but the 3-1 lead didn’t last for long.

Colin Holderman and Ryan Borucki ran into trouble in the seventh as the Phillies went ahead 5-3; they continued to pour it on from there, adding three runs in the eighth. The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the ninth. Jared Triolo walked in a run, bringing the tying run to the plate. Oneil Cruz struck out in a pinch-hit appearance, and an Andrew McCutchen groundout ended the game.

