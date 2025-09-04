Pirates Charities hosting camp for special needs athletes in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pirates Charities and the Miracle League of Indiana County will host a Miracle League Fantasy Camp for 50 athletes with special needs on Saturday.

The event is scheduled at the Indiana County YMCA.

It’s part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Pirates Charities Miracle League Field of Indiana County, which provides a safe space for children and adults with special needs to play baseball.

The Pirates Charities Miracle League Field of Indiana County, located at the Indiana County YMCA, features a synthetic surface that allows individuals in wheelchairs, walkers, and with other special needs to participate safely.

Saturday’s fantasy camp aims to give those athletes with special needs the opportunity to learn and play baseball, similar to Major League Baseball camps and clinics.

Participants will engage in five activity stations focusing on hitting, throwing, and catching skills, led by Pirates players and executives. Each athlete will receive a personalized Pirates jersey and a Pirates gift bag as part of the experience.

Pirates Charities has played a vital role in constructing nine Miracle League Fields, including the one in Indiana County, to help children and adults with special needs realize their dream of playing baseball.

For over 15 years, Pirates Charities has supported Miracle League programs in the greater Pittsburgh region and Manatee County, Florida.

The event will feature Pirates executives, players, Altoona Curve players, Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown, Miracle League executives, players, families, and local officials.

