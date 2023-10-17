Local

Pirates’ ‘Chill Mobile’ named finalist for MLB award; here’s how you can vote

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Chill Mobile was named a finalist for the MLB’s Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence.

During this past season, the mobile mental health lab traveled to schools in the area to show kids that it’s okay to not be okay.

The goal was to improve mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding treatment.

Voting ends Monday. If you’d like to vote for the Chill Mobile, click here.

