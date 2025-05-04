Pirates conclude dreadful homestand with lifeless loss to Padres

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have had bad losses this year. They’ve had sloppy ones too. But Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres PNC Park was the most disinterested they’ve looked all season.

How We Got There

Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs for the Padres (22-11), one on a base hit in the first and two more on a double the following inning.

Former Pirates catcher Elias Díaz hit a solo homer to left off Andrew Heaney in the top of the second. The ball ticked off the glove of Tommy Pham, who nearly made a spectacular catch.

As for the Pirates…

They were shut out against a pitcher making his first big-league start. There were a couple defensive miscues, including an uncontested double steal. They were picked off second base to end the second inning (more on that later). Matt Gorski hit a one-out triple in the seventh but was thrown out at home on a Jared Triolo grounder to Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group