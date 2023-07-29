Pirates confident Oneil Cruz will play again in 2023

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk met with members of the media on Friday at PNC Park to provide updates on injuries to a handful of players.

Among the players discussed was Oneil Cruz, who has been out since early April after fracturing his left ankle.

While Cruz hasn’t returned to any sort of game action just yet, as things currently stand, the Pirates are confident Cruz will play baseball in 2023.

“For me, right now as we’re standing here, I think (my confidence is) very high that he will play baseball this year,” Tomczyk said.

