Pirates’ Dennis Santana receives suspension for altercation with fan

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana has been suspended four games by Major League Baseball for aggressive conduct toward a fan in Thursday’s doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park. He is appealing the suspension, which was scheduled to begin on Friday night.

Santana was seen arguing with a fan in the seats atop the Pirates’ bullpen as a rain delay started in Detroit. The Pirates’ reliever took a swing at the fan before he was restrained by bullpen coach Miguel Perez and bullpen catcher Raúl Hernández.

The 29-year-old is in his second season with the Pirates after he was acquired via waivers from the New York Yankees last June. In 70 relief appearances with the Pirates, the right-hander is 3-2 with a 2.14 ERA and six saves.

So far this season, Santana is 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA and a career-high five saves in 32 appearances out of the bullpen.

