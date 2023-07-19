Pirates drop 5th straight, lose to Guardians 10-1

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their losing streak hit five games on Tuesday, as they fell to the Cleveland Guardians 10-1.

Seven pitches into the game, the Cleveland Guardians held a 4-0 lead. Double, single, single, home run. Another run scored before Mitch Keller could escape the first and, while he steadied down the stretch, he still allowed a two-run bomb to old friend Josh Bell in the third inning, then a bases-loaded groundout to push the margin to 8-0 in the fourth.

Left fielder Connor Joe broke up the shutout in the sixth inning with a solo shot to the bullpen, his seventh of the year.

