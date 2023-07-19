Local

Pirates drop 5th straight, lose to Guardians 10-1

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Guardians Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, center, gets a visit from pitching coach Oscar Marin, second from left, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their losing streak hit five games on Tuesday, as they fell to the Cleveland Guardians 10-1.

Seven pitches into the game, the Cleveland Guardians held a 4-0 lead. Double, single, single, home run. Another run scored before Mitch Keller could escape the first and, while he steadied down the stretch, he still allowed a two-run bomb to old friend Josh Bell in the third inning, then a bases-loaded groundout to push the margin to 8-0 in the fourth.

Left fielder Connor Joe broke up the shutout in the sixth inning with a solo shot to the bullpen, his seventh of the year.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman shot in Braddock, police say
  • Man stunned by police in Beaver County dies after being taken into custody
  • Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store
  • VIDEO:Family looking for answers after fatal pedestrian crash in North Union Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read