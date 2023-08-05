Pirates drop Brewers 8-4 with four homer barrage

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates worked an 8-4 win to tie their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at one apiece. Four home runs were the difference as the Brewers couldn’t keep up with the onslaught of cannonballs.

The Pirates worked a two-out rally in the first inning, with a single and a walk setting the stage for first baseman Alfonso Rivas’ three-run homer to break the ice.

Milwaukee punched back in the bottom of the frame, cutting the lead to 3-2 with a single and a sacrifice fly against Pirates’ rookie Quinn Priester.

