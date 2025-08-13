Pirates embarrassed by Brewers for fourth-straight loss

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates looked awful on Tuesday night, but nothing can stop the Milwaukee Brewers right now. Not even ace Paul Skenes, who looked pedestrian on the mound.

Skenes lasted only four innings and allowed four runs as the Pirates were routed 14-0 at American Family Field for back-to-back losses to start the series.

For the second-straight game, the Brewers (75-44) hit a leadoff homer. Sal Frelick greeted Skenes (7-9) with a 375-foot home run to right field to open the floodgates.

Two innings later, William Contreras doubled home a run before Brice Turang hit his second homer in as many games in the fourth. Later in the inning, Frelick singled home a run to put Milwaukee ahead 4-0.

The Pirates’ bullpen combined to allow 10 across four innings. Yohan Ramírez allowed five runs (four earned) — two of which came on Christian Yelich’s two-run home run — in one inning of work. Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer off Ryan Borucki in the sixth.

