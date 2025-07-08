Pirates end scoring drought but thumped by Royals; still winless on road trip

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The good news for the Pittsburgh Pirates is they ended a scoring drought that lasted a staggering 30 innings. The bad news is that they were thumped 9-3 by the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Kaufman Stadium for a fourth-straight loss.

How We Got There

Vinnie Pasquantino put the Royals (44-48) ahead 1-0 with a two-out solo home run off Andrew Heaney in the bottom of the first.

The Pirates (38-54) took a short-lived lead in the top of the third on Tommy Pham’s 428-foot two-run home run to left-center.

Kansas City responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, which was the final inning of a short start for Heaney (4-8).

