Pirates erase 4-run deficit; defeat Braves 7-5 to split series

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Liover Peguero combined for five RBIs in the Pittsburgh Pirates come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings against Bailey Falter, who was making his second start with the Pirates.

In the first, Austin Riley singled home Ozzie Albies. Orlando Arcia (second inning) and Matt Olson (third inning) each belted solo home runs off of Falter to make it 3-0. Later in the third inning, Marcell Ozuna drove in a run with a double for the Braves (72-41).

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group