Local

Pirates erase 4-run deficit; defeat Braves 7-5 to split series

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes hits a two-run single off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Liover Peguero combined for five RBIs in the Pittsburgh Pirates come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings against Bailey Falter, who was making his second start with the Pirates.

In the first, Austin Riley singled home Ozzie Albies. Orlando Arcia (second inning) and Matt Olson (third inning) each belted solo home runs off of Falter to make it 3-0. Later in the third inning, Marcell Ozuna drove in a run with a double for the Braves (72-41).

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Primanti Bros. celebrating 90 years of operation with 33-cent sandwiches Tuesday
  • ‘Heinz Field’ makes a comeback thanks to Kraft Heinz donation to Aliquippa School District
  • ‘It’s everywhere’: A look at how officials are handling the drug problem in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Police report details conditions in North Fayette home where 27 dachshunds were seized
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read