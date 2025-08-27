Pirates erupt early, cruise to win over Cardinals to even series; Triolo stays hot

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates struck eight times through the first three innings to propel them to an 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Pirates (58-75) erupted for five runs in the first inning as the first six men to the plate all reached base against Andre Pallante. Bryan Reynolds doubled home the first run of the game and Andrew McCutchen plated two more on a single the other way. Jack Suwinski doubled home Oneil Cruz and McCutchen scored on a Henry Davis sac fly.

Reynolds hit his second double in as many at-bats in the second inning and the ball was booted by center fielder Lars Nootbaar, allowing Spencer Horwitz to score and Reynolds to advance to third. Cruz plated Reynolds on a groundout to shortstop.

Henry Davis extended the lead to 8-0 with a 403-foot solo home run to left field on the 11th pitch of the at-bat against Pallante (6-12).

