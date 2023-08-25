Local

Pirates fall to 0-7 versus Cubs in 2023 with extra-inning loss

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cubs Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs scored twice in the top of the 10th inning on Ian Happ’s single and right fielder Connor Joe’s error to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Thursday night at PNC Park.

Joe hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th to draw the Pirates within a run but they fell to 0-7 against the Cubs this season.

Thomas Hatch (1-1), who came on to start the 10th, took the loss.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

