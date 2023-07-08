Pirates fall in extras to Diamondbacks 3-2, waste Keller’s gem

PHOENIX — After Friday night’s performance on the mound from Rich Hill, the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) were hoping to get a much better start from Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.31 ERA).

Keller delivered the goods for the Pirates in their Saturday matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) in seven innings of scoreless ball from the righty.

Keller had a no-hitter through the sixth inning until Ketel Marte delivered a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth.

Unfortunately for Keller, Colin Holderman came into the eighth inning and gave up a solo homer to Alek Thomas, rendering Keller’s start a no-decision.

Despite scoring in the top of the tenth, the Pirates failed to hold the lead and lost 3-2 on a walk-off to the Diamondbacks.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group