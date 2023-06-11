Local

Pirates fall to Mets 5-1 despite Johan Oviedo’s strong start

By Danny Demilio

Pirates fall to Mets 5-1 despite Johan Oviedo’s strong start Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo throws against the New York Mets in the fifth inning in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Johan Oviedo delivered another strong start for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the Pirates were defeated 5-1 by the New York Mets on Saturday at PNC Park.

Brandon Nimmo fought off a pitch from Oviedo into left field for an RBI-single in the third inning to get the Mets on the board– his second hit of the day.

The Mets (31-34) didn’t strike again until the seventh inning when Mark Canha doubled home a pair off of Dauri Moreta, putting New York ahead 3-1. Moreta entered the game in relief of Oviedo.

It’s only the second time Moreta has allowed an inherited runner to score this season and the first time since May 12.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

