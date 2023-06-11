Pirates fall to Mets 5-1 despite Johan Oviedo’s strong start

PITTSBURGH — Johan Oviedo delivered another strong start for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the Pirates were defeated 5-1 by the New York Mets on Saturday at PNC Park.

Brandon Nimmo fought off a pitch from Oviedo into left field for an RBI-single in the third inning to get the Mets on the board– his second hit of the day.

The Mets (31-34) didn’t strike again until the seventh inning when Mark Canha doubled home a pair off of Dauri Moreta, putting New York ahead 3-1. Moreta entered the game in relief of Oviedo.

It’s only the second time Moreta has allowed an inherited runner to score this season and the first time since May 12.

