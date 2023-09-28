Local

Pirates finish season by celebrating fans

By Mike Larson – Managing Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

Opening Day The Pittsburgh Pirates Home Opener is today, April 7, at PNC Park, and fans can expect new things, including food options.

PITTSBURGH — While the Pirates won’t be able to celebrate their fans by making the playoffs this year, the team is still trying to honor the Bucco faithful.

As the season is winding down, with the team’s last home stand of the season coming up, starting Friday, the team is having Fan Appreciation Weekend.

The Pirates will host the Miami Marlins in the last series of the season at PNC Park, culminating with a big sale on Oct. 1. According to the team, Pirates fans can “enjoy 20% off concessions and 40% off merchandise at the Pirates Clubhouse Store” on the final game of the season.

