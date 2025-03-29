Pirates get first win of ’25: Cruz redemption, Bednar holds on

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

A day after making a pair of costly defensive miscues, Oneil Cruz homered as part of a two-hit performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins on Friday night at loanDepot Park.

Cruz’s big game combined with a gem from Mitch Keller led to a 4-3 victory for the Pirates, their first of the season, but one that didn’t come without some ninth-inning stress.

How We Got There

The Pirates (1-1) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning when Andrew McCutchen doubled with a pair of runners on. Cruz scored from second and Joey Bart advanced to third.

Three batters later, the Pirates were gifted a run when Adam Frazier hit a shallow fly ball to right field. First baseman Matt Mervis cut off a throw home from Griffin Conine, allowing Bart to score uncontested.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group