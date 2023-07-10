Pirates get their man; draft flamethrower Paul Skenes

PITTSBURHG — The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected RHP Paul Skenes out of Louisiana State University. Skenes has been on the rise for quite some time, and now the Pirates have selected the best pitcher in college baseball.

Skenes on the season went 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched. In addition, the righty allowed an opposing batting average of .165.

Skenes lead the country in pretty much every category, including, ERA, and strikeouts. In addition, Skenes, led the country in opposing OBP, OPS, K%, WHIP, FIP, and SIERA.

One of the more incredible stats from Skenes was his advanced statistics, with a K% of 45.1% and a SIERA of 0.39.

