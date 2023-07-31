Local

Pirates GM Ben Cherington gives Contreras update

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 13: Roansy Contreras #59 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole park at Camden Yards on May 13, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Since the beginning of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Roansy Contreras noticed some concerns about the 23-year-old pitcher.

As the season continued, something was up with Contreras.

Call it a lack of confidence or whatever you want, but something was up with the right-handed Dominican-native. After his last appearance on July 5, the Pirates sent Contreras down to the minor leagues the next day.

