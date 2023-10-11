Pirates hiring for 2024 Bucco Brigade

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are hiring people to fill roles that help make baseball-goers’ experience at PNC Park one that is unforgettable.

The team is hiring for the 2024 Bucco Brigade — who will be at the heart of inning break activities.

They’re the people who execute inning break activities like t-shirt tosses, the infamous Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race and Raise the Jolly Roger. They also work with mascots and help support community functions.

Additional details on the role are available on the Pirates website.

