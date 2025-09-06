Pirates home win streak snapped by Brewers; Priester sets franchise record against former team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Quinn Priester got the best of his former team as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 5-2 by the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Friday night.

The Brewers (87-55) scored in the top of the first inning on an error charged to third baseman Jared Triolo.

Oneil Cruz tied the game at 1-all in the second with an RBI single following a Nick Gonzales double. The Pirates (64-78) took a 2-1 lead in the third on Tommy Pham’s run-scoring double to left.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo held Milwaukee to one run on one hit in five innings, but the Brewers took the lead against Carmen Mlodzinski (3-8) in the sixth on Jake Bauers’ two-run single.

