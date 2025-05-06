Pirates implode in 6th against Cardinals; losing streak continues

ST LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The St. Louis Cardinals scored four runs against Chase Shugart in the sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their fifth game in a row in a loss on Monday night at Busch Stadium.

How We Got There

After Oneil Cruz legged out an infield single to open that game, Bryan Reynolds followed with his fifth home run of the season to give the Pirates (12-24) the lead.

The Cardinals (17-19) came back with two solo home runs — Jose Barrero and Brendan Donovan — to tie the game at 2all in the third.

Adam Frazier put the Pirates back ahead in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single to center field.

Then all hell broke loose.

