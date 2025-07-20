Pirates implode in sixth inning, routed again by White Sox; bullpen to blame this time

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ two-run lead quickly evaporated in the sixth inning, and they were never able to recover in a 10-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Saturday night.

After squandering chances in the early innings, the Pirates (39-60) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Ke’Bryan Hayes ripped a two-run double to right-center, and two batters later, scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa single up the middle.

Pirates starter Mike Burrows carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the White Sox (34-65) rallied for a pair of runs. Lenyn Sosa delivered an RBI single and Josh Rojas brought Chicago within a run with a double.

Nick Gonzales responded with an RBI double off the Clemente Wall in right to put the Pirates back up by a pair.

