Local

Pirates ink 18th-rounder Kalae Harrison; 1 selection yet to sign

By Danny Demilio

Kalae Harrison North Carolina State's Kalae Harrison (7) makes a throw during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Ben McKeown/AP)

By Danny Demilio

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a deal with another one of their 2023 draft picks, signing shortstop Kalae Harrison from North Carolina Stata University.

Harrison was selected by the Pirates in the 18th round — pick No. 527 overall.

Harrison hit .313 with 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 31 RBIs and an .862 OPS in 57 games for the Wolfpack in 2023.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Search launched after man jumps from Carnival cruise ship, officials say
  • Woman in labor taken from Picklesburgh to hospital
  • 4 people injured in Ligonier Township crash involving several motorcycles
  • VIDEO: New Kensington Bridge to colose until September for construction work
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read