Pirates ink 18th-rounder Kalae Harrison; 1 selection yet to sign

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a deal with another one of their 2023 draft picks, signing shortstop Kalae Harrison from North Carolina Stata University.

Harrison was selected by the Pirates in the 18th round — pick No. 527 overall.

Harrison hit .313 with 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 31 RBIs and an .862 OPS in 57 games for the Wolfpack in 2023.

