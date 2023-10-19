Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes named Gold Glove finalist

Rawlings announced the 2023 Gold Glove Finalists and unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is in the running at the hot corner in the National League.

Hayes is joined by Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley and Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies as the three finalists for the award. Notably, Nolan Arenado is not a finalist this year and will not take home the honor for the first time in his 11-year career.

