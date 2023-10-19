Local

Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes named Gold Glove finalist

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 19: Ke'Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates fields a ground ball against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves)

Rawlings announced the 2023 Gold Glove Finalists and unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is in the running at the hot corner in the National League.

Hayes is joined by Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley and Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies as the three finalists for the award. Notably, Nolan Arenado is not a finalist this year and will not take home the honor for the first time in his 11-year career.

