Pirates, Keller knocked around in 8-2 loss to Braves

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on the road Friday night. Mitch Keller gave up eight runs in five innings, while Braves’ rookie Bryce Elder struck out nine across seven innings of two-run ball.

Center fielder Ji-Hwan Bae began the game with a double, but the Pirates (65-76) couldn’t bring him around to score.

The Braves put two runners on in the bottom of the frame, but Keller pitched through traffic to keep them off the board.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group