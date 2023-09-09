Local

Pirates, Keller knocked around in 8-2 loss to Braves

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on the road Friday night. Mitch Keller gave up eight runs in five innings, while Braves’ rookie Bryce Elder struck out nine across seven innings of two-run ball.

Center fielder Ji-Hwan Bae began the game with a double, but the Pirates (65-76) couldn’t bring him around to score.

The Braves put two runners on in the bottom of the frame, but Keller pitched through traffic to keep them off the board.

