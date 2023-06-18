Local

Pirates lose sixth straight after bullpen blows game in 5-2 loss to Brewers

By Cody Potanko

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36)  had everything under control until the eighth inning, where their bullpen blew up yet again, giving the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) a 5-2 victory.

The Pirates have now lost six games in a row and were swept by the Brewers.

Luis Ortiz looked like a different pitcher than he has as of late. Although Ortiz went just 4.2 innings, he threw his changeup effectively.

To everyone’s surprise, Ortiz threw his changeup 17 times on Sunday and received four whiffs on it. The even better news for Ortiz and the Pirates was that he limited hard contact with the changeup with an average EV of 83.6 mph.

