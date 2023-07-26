Local

Pirates Manage Just Three Hits in 5-1 Loss to Padres

By Griffin Floyd

Pirates Padres Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Angel Perdomo (68) is escorted off the field by umpire John Tumpane, center, after hitting San Diego Padres' Manny Machado with a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) (Derrick Tuskan/AP)

The Pirates managed just three hits in a testy 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Friars made some outstanding defensive plays, and Pirates’ reliever Ángel Perdomo let his emotions get the best of him in a seventh inning that ended with both him and manager Derek Shelton ejected.

The Pirates’ west coast road trip concludes on Wednesday at 4:10pm ET against the Padres. Pittsburgh (44-57) looks to take the series with Johan Oviedo (3-11, 4.77 ERA, 101 SO) on the mound. San Diego counters with right-hander Seth Lugo (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 71 SO).

