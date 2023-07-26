Pirates Manage Just Three Hits in 5-1 Loss to Padres

The Pirates managed just three hits in a testy 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Friars made some outstanding defensive plays, and Pirates’ reliever Ángel Perdomo let his emotions get the best of him in a seventh inning that ended with both him and manager Derek Shelton ejected.

The Pirates’ west coast road trip concludes on Wednesday at 4:10pm ET against the Padres. Pittsburgh (44-57) looks to take the series with Johan Oviedo (3-11, 4.77 ERA, 101 SO) on the mound. San Diego counters with right-hander Seth Lugo (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 71 SO).

Read the full game recap and noteworthy moments at our partners PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

