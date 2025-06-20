Pirates Mauled by Tigers; pitching crumbles, had chances vs. Skubal

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates faced a tall task in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in the first game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on Thursday night.

While the Pirates generated nine baserunners against Skubal, they couldn’t cash in. Continued poor offense combined with pitching woes led to a 9-2 beatdown at the hands of Detroit.

The Tigers (48-27) scored the first seven runs of the game starting with Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly in the first.

After a Gleyber Torres sac fly in the second, Greene drove in three runs with a double that got past Pirates’ center fielder Billy Cook with two outs.

Detroit scored two more runs in the fourth inning before knocking Pirates’ starter Andrew Heaney (3-6) out of the game — once on a Torres double and again on a Spencer Torkleson sacrifice fly.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group