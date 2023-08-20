Pirates mowed down by Dallas Keuchel; Lose 2-0 to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates did not manage a baserunner until the seventh inning against Dallas Keuchel and fell to the Minnesota Twins 2-0 at Target Field on Sunday afternoon.

Keuchel retired the first 19 batters he faced before getting taken out after allowing a double with one out in the seventh. The left-hander finished the game with 6.1 innings pitched, the one hit and he struck out three batters.

Edouard Julien was responsible for both Twins’ runs, with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the sixth inning.

Flame-throwing right-hander Johan Duran earned his 23rd save of the season to seal the win for the Twins.

