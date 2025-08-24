Pirates nearly blank Rockies again but scoreless streak snapped late; McCutchen, Triolo homer in win

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were one pitch away from a second-straight shutout win and 26-conseuctive scoreless innings, but they instead had to settle for a 5-1 in over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Saturday night.

How We Got There

Starter Mike Burrows tossed four-shutout innings and struck out five batters. Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7), Kyle Nicolas, Colin Holderman combined to hold the Rockies (37-93) scoreless through eight innings, but Brenton Doyle hit a solo homer on an 0-2 pitch from Yohan Ramirez with two outs in the ninth.

Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates (56-74) ahead 2-0 for the second-straight night by belting a two-run homer to left in the second inning off Austin Gomber. The following inning, Jared Triolo hit a two-run homer to left to extend the lead to 4-0.

