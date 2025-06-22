Local

Pirates’ offense finally comes alive in win over Rangers; unlikely sources deliver

By Danny Demilio: PGHBaseballNOW.com
Rangers Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Tommy Pham celebrates as he stands on second base after driving in a run with a double off Texas Rangers pitcher Caleb Boushley during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH —

It took until the fifth inning on Sunday for the Pirates to claim their first lead of the series against the Rangers, but once they got it, they kept their foot on the gas.

Five different Pirates’ players had multi-hit games while three drove in multiple runs in an 8-3 win to avoid the series sweep at PNC Park.

The Rangers (38-40) jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning before the Pirates (31-48) responded with seven unanswered runs.

Ke’Bryan Hayes got the Pirates on the board with an RBI single to right, and Tommy Pham tied the game 2-all with a sacrifice fly.

