Pirates’ Offense Stifled by Rodriguez in 6-3 Loss to Tigers

PITTSBURGH — Had Eduardo Rodriguez not nixed a deadline deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he wouldn’t even have been pitching in this game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) probably wish he was headed to L.A. after their offense was limited against the left-hander in their 6-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers (48-60) on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park.

In his first game since coming off the injured list, Ke’Bryan Hayes got the Pirates on the board with a sacrifice fly to right field. The only other run for the Pirates off of Rodriguez came on an Andrew McCutchen bloop single in the fifth.

The Tigers scored three times in the fourth inning and Jake Rogers padded Detroit’s lead with a pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth inning.

Zack Short entered the game in the fourth inning and went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs driven in for Detroit.

The Pirates had the go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth, but Hayes struck out with the bases loaded.

